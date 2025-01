Astronautas de la NASA realizan la primera caminata espacial del año

LA ESTACION ESPACIAL INTERNACIONAL. FILED - 02 December 2021, ---: A picture from NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn's camera shows the International Space Station (ISS) and the Earth below. The chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos suggested the International Space Station (ISS) could crash, as he railed against Western sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: NASA/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full (Foto de ARCHIVO) 02/12/2021 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN. NASA/dpa;Unrest, Conflicts and War;war;unrest;conflict;space;science;Roscosmos chief suggests ISS could crash due to Western sanctions / DPA vía Europa Press