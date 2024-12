Las incógnitas del accidente aéreo en Corea del Sur: los expertos dudan de la hipótesis de los pájaros

Muan (South Korea), 29/12/2024.- Firefighters search at the wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft at Muan International Airport in Muan, 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea, 29 December 2024. According to the National Fire Agency, a passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted in flames after going off the runway at an airport in South Korea's southwestern county of Muan on 29 December, leaving at least 176 people dead. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/HAN MYUNG-GU / HAN MYUNG-GU. EFE