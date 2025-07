Parálisis facial aguda: así es la enfermedad que está afectando a la población de Gaza

20/07/2025 GAZA CITY, July 21, 2025 -- Palestinians wait to receive food in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of central Gaza City, on July 20, 2025. The total death toll of hunger in Gaza since March has reached 86, including 76 children, the Gaza-based health authorities said Sunday. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Rizek Abdeljawad / Europa Press/Contacto/Rizek Abde / Europa Press