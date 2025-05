Indignación en Afganistán por la inmolación de una joven obligada a casarse con un talibán

Mujeres afganas cubiertas con burka o hiyab en una calle de Kabul. Kabul (Afghanistan), 10/05/2022.- Afghan women walk on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 May 2022. As per a decree issued by the Taliban's Supreme Commander Haibatullah Akhunzada on 07 May, Afghan women must wear an all-covering burqa while in public, warning the male guardians of the women that they will be held accountable by law if women do not follow the new restrictions (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER / ADRIÀ ROCHA| STRINGER / EFE