Terremotos en Grecia, hoy en directo: última hora del estado de emergencia en Santorini y otras islas

Today's (14/02/25) update on the seismic swarm off the island of Thera (Santorini) in #Greece.



Daily totals continue to show a downward trend, with 107 detected shocks in the last 24 hours.



In the last three days, the "center" of the swarm has remained SW of the islet of… pic.twitter.com/E3IWChxwJ2