Barron, la estrella emergente de la dinastía Trump

Washington (United States), 20/01/2025.- Melania Trump (C) arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC., USA, 20 January 2025. US President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. The presidential inauguration will be held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures in DC. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL / CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL. EFE