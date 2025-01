Matan a tiros en Irán a dos jueces del Tribunal Supremo

Tehran (Iran(islamic Republic Of)), 28/06/2024.- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, 28 June 2024. Iran holds presidential elections on 28 June, following the death of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024. (Elecciones, Teherán) EFE/EPA/STR / STR / EFE