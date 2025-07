Djokovic enseña los colmillos y buscará venganza ante Sinner

*Fe de errores

• Djokovic is bidding to win his 8th Wimbledon title and equal Federer’s all-time record for the most Wimbledon men’s singles titles. He is also bidding to equal Federer and Helen Wills Moody in 2nd place on the list for most Wimbledon singles titles won among men and women, behind 9-time Wimbledon women’s singles champion Navratilova.

Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam men’s singles title. Rosewall, who won the title at the 1972 Australian Open aged 37 years 62 days, is the only man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title aged 37 or older. (NB ages calculated at the end of the tournament)