Barcelona - Borussia Dortmund: fecha, hora y dónde ver la ida de los cuartos de final de la Champions League

Dortmund, Germany - December 11: Marcel Sabitzer of Borussia Dortmund and Pedri of FC Barcelona battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on December 11, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) / Getty Images