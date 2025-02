Real Madrid - Manchester City: fecha, hora y dónde ver la vuelta del play-off de la Champions League

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Manuel Akanji of Manchester City in action during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025, in Manchester, England. AFP7 11/02/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN. Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 / Europa Press;2025;SPAIN;SPORT;ZSPORT;SOCCER;ZSOCCER;Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg; / AFP7 vía Europa Press. AFP7 vía Europa Press